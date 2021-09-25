Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €79.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €70.24 ($82.63).

Shares of FME opened at €61.32 ($72.14) on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 1-year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion and a PE ratio of 17.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €66.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

