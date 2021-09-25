Frontier Group Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on September 28th

Frontier Group’s (NASDAQ:ULCC) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, September 28th. Frontier Group had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on April 1st. The total size of the offering was $570,000,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $15.61 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31. Frontier Group has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $37,584,000. 17.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

