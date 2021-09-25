FTX Token (FTT) Price Down 18.8% This Week

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 25th. In the last week, FTX Token has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and approximately $524.74 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for $51.73 or 0.00121523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00053403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00011970 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.51 or 0.00043479 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00155159 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,517,240 coins and its circulating supply is 120,646,904 coins. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official . The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

