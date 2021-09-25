Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Shares of Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNY) fell 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. 318 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 2,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.76.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNY)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of television broadcasting services. It operates through the following segments: Media and Contents, Urban Development and Tourism, and Others. The Media and Contents segment deals with the production of broadcast programs, movies, animations, games, and events as well as the sale of video and music software.

