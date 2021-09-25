FY2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $2.87 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.80. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.59.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $222.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.41, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.47. Etsy has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.61, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Etsy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 100.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 109.1% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $335,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $14,033,402. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

