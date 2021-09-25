FY2021 EPS Estimates for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Cut by Analyst

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Wedbush lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Silvergate Capital in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.99. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.43 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 40.03%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvergate Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

NYSE:SI opened at $103.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.37 and a beta of 2.60. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $13.56 and a 1 year high of $187.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 1,200 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $123,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 11,714 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $1,218,724.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,381.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,231 shares of company stock worth $12,214,913 over the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SI. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 14.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 325.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 9.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $472,000. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.