FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Steven Madden, Ltd. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steven Madden in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.73 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SHOO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet upgraded Steven Madden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $18.47 and a 12 month high of $45.87.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $397.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.30%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,656 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth approximately $635,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Steven Madden by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Steven Madden by 1.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

