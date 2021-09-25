G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $29.93 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GIII shares. B. Riley upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. Barclays increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.29.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

Featured Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.