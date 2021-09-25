Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $81.98 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. In the last week, Gas has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. One Gas coin can currently be purchased for $8.09 or 0.00019063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market cap of $81.98 million and approximately $18.32 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00071828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00106942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.06 or 0.00146166 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,599.53 or 1.00335954 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.54 or 0.06819952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $326.81 or 0.00769757 BTC.

Gas Coin Profile

Gas was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

