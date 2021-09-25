GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GeoPark Ltd is an explorer, operator and consolidator of oil and gas. The company operates primarily in Chile, Colombia, Brazil and Argentina. GeoPark Ltd is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

Shares of GPRK opened at $10.98 on Tuesday. GeoPark has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. GeoPark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.78%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRK. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GeoPark during the first quarter worth about $439,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GeoPark by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after buying an additional 112,670 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GeoPark in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. 37.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

