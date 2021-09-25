Gitcoin Price Down 22.2% This Week (GTC)

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 24th. One Gitcoin coin can now be bought for $7.00 or 0.00016475 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded 22.2% lower against the dollar. Gitcoin has a market cap of $99.39 million and $22.61 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.46 or 0.00123475 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002356 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00012273 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Gitcoin Profile

Gitcoin (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

