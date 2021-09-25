Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $72.62 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will post sales of $72.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.40 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. Glaukos posted sales of $64.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $288.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $287.50 million to $288.41 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $270.09 million, with estimates ranging from $249.81 million to $344.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $78.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GKOS. William Blair lowered shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Glaukos stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.40. Glaukos has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $99.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

