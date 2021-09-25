Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GMED. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,520,725 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442,180 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Globus Medical by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 700,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,178,000 after acquiring an additional 357,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 486,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,992,000 after acquiring an additional 317,200 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 219.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,060,000 after acquiring an additional 212,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,622,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Daniel T. Scavilla sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $7,841,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $64,499.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,499.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,333 shares of company stock valued at $8,103,515. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GMED shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.54.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $81.22 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $251.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

