Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 158,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,073 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $3,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $18.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.47. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 85.41% and a return on equity of 12.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.54%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

