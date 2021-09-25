Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $284.22

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 284.22 ($3.71) and traded as low as GBX 278 ($3.63). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 287 ($3.75), with a volume of 72,311 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 329.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 284.77. The firm has a market cap of £48.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

