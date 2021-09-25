Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires 115,159 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 847,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115,159 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Carrier Global worth $41,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Carrier Global by 2,800.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens upped their target price on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.38.

CARR stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,042. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.56. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $29.35 and a 52-week high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

