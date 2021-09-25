Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Grows Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $28,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 457.5% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of MetLife by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

MET traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $61.36. 4,351,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,105,385. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.38 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average is $61.59.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. MetLife had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

