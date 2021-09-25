Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $30.49 Million Stock Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,400 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,158 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned 0.14% of Western Digital worth $30,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,526,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,284,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 204,129 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $13,626,000 after purchasing an additional 32,804 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.29 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $67.56.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.65. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $229,569.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices and Solutions and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products and wafers.

