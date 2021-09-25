Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Purchases 221,135 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 221,135 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Aflac worth $22,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,202 shares of company stock worth $2,763,647. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. 2,167,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,525. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.23. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

