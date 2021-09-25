Great Lakes Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,529,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $63,584,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ULTA opened at $382.13 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.50 and a 52 week high of $414.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.92.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ULTA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $376.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.00.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

