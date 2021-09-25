Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $41.22 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.13% of Okta worth $41,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Okta by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000. Grace Capital boosted its stake in Okta by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,548,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $4,674,845.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,312 shares of company stock valued at $53,948,479 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.67.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $253.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.69 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

