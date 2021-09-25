Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,074 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $34,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,556.84 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $953.57 and a one year high of $1,626.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,530.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,360.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a PE ratio of 52.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $924.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,916,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.00, for a total value of $1,534,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,985,955. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,096 shares of company stock worth $50,014,662 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

