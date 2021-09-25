Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,537 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,181 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 11,537 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.09% of Ross Stores worth $38,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Saturna Capital CORP boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.8% during the second quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 10,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 58,659 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,274,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after buying an additional 999,997 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

ROST opened at $115.99 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.44%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.