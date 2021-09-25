Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Shares Gap Up to $11.34

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.34, but opened at $11.72. Gritstone bio shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 9,229 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gritstone bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

The stock has a market cap of $561.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 157.14% and a negative return on equity of 45.67%. Research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

