Group One Trading L.P. Sells 161,414 Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD)

Group One Trading L.P. cut its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV (NYSE:IPOD) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,414 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IPOD. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 873.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 19,004 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV by 365.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23,022 shares in the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $18.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.