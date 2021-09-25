Grupo Santander Downgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Hold

Grupo Santander lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVAL opened at $5.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $4.40 and a 52-week high of $7.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.0212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 151.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.