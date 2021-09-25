Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the lowest is $0.75. Guaranty Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.92 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $29.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GNTY traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 50,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,803. Guaranty Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $436.98 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774. Insiders own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 232.7% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 48.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 79.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

