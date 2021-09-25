HAP Trading LLC Takes Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

HAP Trading LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 36,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Ternium by 26.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ternium in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TX stock opened at $43.13 on Friday. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $17.26 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.73. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $1.39. Ternium had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TX. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Ternium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Ternium from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

