Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives $106.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.22.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of HAS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.43. 417,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,020. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

In related news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

