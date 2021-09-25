Head-To-Head Comparison: IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) vs. CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII)

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) and CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.0% of IQVIA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of CM Life Sciences II shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of IQVIA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IQVIA and CM Life Sciences II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IQVIA 0 1 15 0 2.94 CM Life Sciences II 0 0 0 0 N/A

IQVIA presently has a consensus target price of $262.18, suggesting a potential upside of 0.22%. Given IQVIA’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe IQVIA is more favorable than CM Life Sciences II.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IQVIA and CM Life Sciences II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IQVIA $11.36 billion 4.41 $279.00 million $6.03 43.38 CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IQVIA has higher revenue and earnings than CM Life Sciences II.

Profitability

This table compares IQVIA and CM Life Sciences II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IQVIA 4.69% 23.95% 6.03% CM Life Sciences II N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IQVIA beats CM Life Sciences II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients. Research & Development Solutions segment, which primarily serves biopharmaceutical customers, provides outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services. Contract Sales & Medical Solutions segment provides health care provider and patient engagement services to both biopharmaceutical customers and the broader healthcare market. The company was founded by Dennis B. Gillings and Gary Koch in 1982 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About CM Life Sciences II

CM Life Sciences II Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

