Head-To-Head Comparison: Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) versus Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.0% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Tactile Systems Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.11, meaning that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tactile Systems Technology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Titan Medical and Tactile Systems Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00 Tactile Systems Technology 0 1 1 0 2.50

Titan Medical presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 146.91%. Tactile Systems Technology has a consensus target price of $57.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Tactile Systems Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Titan Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical $20.00 million 9.00 -$24.18 million ($0.02) -81.00 Tactile Systems Technology $187.13 million 4.75 -$620,000.00 $0.48 93.67

Tactile Systems Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tactile Systems Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Tactile Systems Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A -88.65% -25.69% Tactile Systems Technology 6.72% 9.90% 7.07%

Summary

Tactile Systems Technology beats Titan Medical on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures. It possesses a platform to deliver at-home healthcare solutions throughout the United States. Tactile Systems Technology was founded on January 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

