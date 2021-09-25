Head-To-Head Contrast: Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) vs. SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) and SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.5% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Magnachip Semiconductor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.3% of SemiLEDs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnachip Semiconductor $507.06 million 1.65 $344.96 million $0.62 28.98 SemiLEDs $6.07 million 6.22 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than SemiLEDs.

Risk & Volatility

Magnachip Semiconductor has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SemiLEDs has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Magnachip Semiconductor and SemiLEDs, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnachip Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 SemiLEDs 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnachip Semiconductor currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 44.69%. Given Magnachip Semiconductor’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Magnachip Semiconductor is more favorable than SemiLEDs.

Profitability

This table compares Magnachip Semiconductor and SemiLEDs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnachip Semiconductor 65.76% 9.06% 5.45% SemiLEDs -22.63% -56.71% -7.27%

Summary

Magnachip Semiconductor beats SemiLEDs on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting. The company was founded on January 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Miaoli, Taiwan.

