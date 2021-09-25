Head to Head Review: Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Futu and SEI Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 31.71 $170.96 million $1.31 71.16 SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.06 $447.29 million $3.00 20.12

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Futu. SEI Investments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Futu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

21.2% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Futu and SEI Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 2 4 0 2.67 SEI Investments 0 2 2 0 2.50

Futu currently has a consensus price target of $194.30, indicating a potential upside of 108.43%. SEI Investments has a consensus price target of $73.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.20%. Given Futu’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Futu is more favorable than SEI Investments.

Volatility & Risk

Futu has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEI Investments has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and SEI Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 44.47% 20.44% 2.52% SEI Investments 27.79% 28.17% 23.42%

About Futu

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. The company was founded by Leaf Hua Li on December 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

