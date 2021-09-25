Head-To-Head Survey: FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) vs. SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX)

FBC (OTCMKTS:FBCD) and SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get FBC alerts:

This table compares FBC and SRAX’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FBC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SRAX $14.65 million 9.71 -$14.70 million ($0.84) -6.79

FBC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SRAX.

Profitability

This table compares FBC and SRAX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FBC N/A N/A N/A SRAX -114.62% -67.89% -41.45%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.9% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of SRAX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for FBC and SRAX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FBC 0 0 0 0 N/A SRAX 0 0 3 0 3.00

SRAX has a consensus target price of $4.33, suggesting a potential downside of 23.98%. Given SRAX’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SRAX is more favorable than FBC.

Summary

SRAX beats FBC on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FBC

FBC Holding, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in acquisitions, joint ventures, and investments in profitable companies. The company was founded on May 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc. is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies. The BIGToken segment includes the sale of advertising campaigns and proprietary consumer data obtained through its BIGToken application. SRAX was founded by Christopher Miglino and Erin DeRuggiero in August 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for FBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.