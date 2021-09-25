HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $506.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) to post $506.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HEICO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $508.10 million and the lowest is $504.27 million. HEICO posted sales of $426.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that HEICO will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover HEICO.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Truist Securities boosted their target price on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

HEICO stock opened at $134.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.78. HEICO has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.36, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other HEICO news, Director Adolfo Henriques purchased 925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.13 per share, with a total value of $103,720.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,343. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson acquired 834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

