Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Helios Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.88. Helios Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helios Technologies will report full-year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.74 to $3.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Helios Technologies.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Helios Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

HLIO opened at $88.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.54. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $35.80 and a 1 year high of $89.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $34,132.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

