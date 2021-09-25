Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €90.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s previous close.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €96.00 ($112.94).

HEN3 stock opened at €79.28 ($93.27) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €83.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €89.88.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

