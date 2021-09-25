Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Increased by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.93. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.75 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Barrington Research upped their target price on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

