Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.71.

Several research firms recently commented on HLF. Citigroup dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of HLF stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,756. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.90 per share, for a total transaction of $224,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 13,625 shares of company stock worth $640,166 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

