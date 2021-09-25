Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.17.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Herc alerts:

NYSE HRI traded up $3.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $159.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,186. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Herc has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $160.47. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter worth $23,302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.