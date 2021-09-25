Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to announce $71.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hercules Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.34 million and the highest is $72.70 million. Hercules Capital reported sales of $70.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hercules Capital will report full year sales of $282.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.83 million to $284.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $305.94 million, with estimates ranging from $284.97 million to $315.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hercules Capital.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 120.11% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.75 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 112.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the second quarter worth $114,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the first quarter worth $162,000. 27.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTGC stock opened at $16.65 on Friday. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $17.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

