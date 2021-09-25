Heritage Wealth Management LLC Sells 625 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 59.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 614 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

NYSE CVS opened at $84.71 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $111.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.71.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

