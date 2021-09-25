Heritage Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,728,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,868,000 after buying an additional 135,517 shares in the last quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the second quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.0% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $58.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

