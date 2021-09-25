Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

HESAY has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lowered shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.85.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions stock opened at $151.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.94. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $159.28.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

