HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,155 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 90,848 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.69.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Senator Investment Group LP raised its stake in HH&L Acquisition by 50.0% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $309,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $251,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $9,824,000. Finally, III Capital Management acquired a new stake in HH&L Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $970,000. Institutional investors own 38.14% of the company’s stock.

HH&L Acquisition Co is a blank check company. HH&L Acquisition Co was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

