HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 893 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) by 20.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. G&S Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,151,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 330,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after acquiring an additional 42,398 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 407.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 17,655 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 65.4% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 51,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a one year low of $39.86 and a one year high of $78.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36.

