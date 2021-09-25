HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its position in shares of Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 911,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after buying an additional 3,641 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 683,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,456,000 after buying an additional 10,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Byline Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BY shares. Stephens lowered Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group started coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total value of $381,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William G. Kistner acquired 2,600 shares of Byline Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $66,586.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $251,618.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BY stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.71 and a 1 year high of $25.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a market cap of $908.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $79.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.45 million. Equities research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Byline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

