HighTower Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Century Casinos as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Century Casinos during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 160,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 9,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Century Casinos during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNTY stock opened at $13.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 3.16. Century Casinos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $92.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.90 million. Century Casinos had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Andreas Terler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $354,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Century Casinos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.25.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

