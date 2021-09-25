HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 473 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF stock opened at $50.01 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $51.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63.

