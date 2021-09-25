Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Coverage Initiated at CJS Securities

CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HLMN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.17.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.31. Hillman Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

